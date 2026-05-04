Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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A week after playing one of the best games in the tournament's history, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. are at it again in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich, now at their home, are trailing by a goal after a 4-5 loss in the previous match. They will be keen to overcome the deficit and make it a memorable comeback in front of their home fans against the defending champions.

Vincent Kompany and Luis Enrique will stick to their respective styles, which promises to be another engrossing as well as entertaining affair.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLiv in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Wednesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST and 5 a.m. AEST)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Referee: João Pinheiro

VAR: Marco Di Bello

Injury News

Paris Saint-Germain

Lucas Chevalier - OUT, thigh injury

Quentin Ndjantou - OUT, hamstring injury, OUT

Achraf Hakimi - OUT, hamstring injury

Bayern Munich

Sven Ulreich - OUT, muscle

Cassiano Kiala - OUT, ligament

Lennart Karl - OUT, muscle

Serge Gnabry - OUT, thigh

Tom Bischof - OUT, calf

Wisdom Mike - OUT, tendon

Talking Points

Will it be another epic like the first leg?

The first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich was nothing short of a blockbuster epic involving two highly attacking teams. There were a few critics who were not impressed with the defense of both the teams but there's no doubt that the match was high on entertainment quotient with free-flowing football involving some of the best footballers at the moment.

Will it be the same in the second leg? Most probably yes. These two teams have full belief in their style of play and no matter the occasion, they will stick to their philosophy. While it may not be high scoring like 5-4, it will most likely be another all-out attacking affair. Bayern are trailing and they will need a goal early to put the pressure back on PSG. The defending champions know scoring goals is their biggest strength and their best way to win the tie. Both teams will not hold back and it will make for exciting football, at least for the neutrals.

Hakimi injury a big blog for PSG

Achraf Hakimi suffered a hamstring injury during the first leg match against Bayern which ruled him out for weeks. A player of his calibre, not only for his position but also for leadership skills will be a huge miss for PSG.

play 0:31 Robson: Hakimi's injury gives Bayern the edge over PSG Stewart Robson thinks the absence of Achraf Hakimi will cost PSG in their second leg against Bayern Munich.

Hakimi's injury also means that PSG's ultra effective midfield is all set to be disrupted. Warren Zaïre-Emery or João Neves might have to take the right back spot and will have the task to stop in-form Luis Díaz. It's most likely to be Zaïre-Emery with Fabián Ruiz coming into the midfield.

Ruiz is slowly making his comeback into the team after missing months of action due to injury. Removing Zaïre-Emery from midfield, who has been a standout performer for PSG, can cause trouble for PSG and whether he can do enough to stop Diaz is also a big question mark.

Olise vs. Kvaratskhelia

The best part of this tie is watching the two teams' wingers creating havoc on the flanks, especially Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Both Olise and Kvaratskhelia scored in the first leg but more importantly, they were key to creating plenty of chances.

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Kvaratskhelia showed it last time around that he's a hugely important member to his PSG and his performances were key to them winning their first Champions League title. He arrived from Napoli in the 2025 January transfer window and didn't take too long to settle. Once he started contributing, PSG's attack went up a notch and helped them the UCL title. This season too, he has been consistent and scored 10 goals so far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Olise's talent was obvious when he was playing for Crytal Palace in the Premier League. After going to Bayern Munich in 2024, he developed into an elite winger, scoring plenty of goals as well as becoming their creator in chief. He has eight assists in this UCL season, which is the most so far, equal to Vinícius Júnior. He has also has 19 assists to his name in Bundesliga, which is also the most among players from Europe's top 5 Leagues this season, along with Bruno Fernandes.

Kane vs Dembélé

It's not only the wingers but even the teams' elite forwards are also performing at their best. Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé had a quiet start to the season but he's bringing his best at an important time for PSG. He scored twice against Bayern in the first leg and his brace was also key to sending Liverpool out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals. Dembélé is showing that he's worthy winner of Ballon d'Or and is also eager to win it again by helping his team to a second consecutive Champions League trophy.

Bayern's Harry Kane is also pushing his case for the individual awards next season. He has been a goal-scoring machine for Bayern Munich and this season, he wants to take his team to European glory, which would be his first. No player has scored as many goals as Kane in Europe's top five leagues this season and he also has 13 strikes to his name in the Champions League, only two behind Kylian Mbappé.

Kane will love to lead the tally in this season's Champions League while also winning the trophy. A good World Cup for England later on would make him a contender for Ballon d'Or as well as other individual awards.

Stats

PSG and Bayern Munich are the top scorers in this season's Champions League with 43 and 42 goals respectively. It is the first time in the competition's history that two different clubs have reached 40+ goals in a single edition.

Bayern have won five of their seven previous UEFA two-legged ties against French opposition and have also won all three of their single-leg knockout meetings with French sides.

Bayern Munich have won only one of their last six Champions League semifinal ties -- the 3-0 single-leg victory over Lyon in 2019/20 meaning they have lost their last five two-legged semi-finals in the competition.

PSG have lost their last two UEFA two-legged ties against German opposition, though their overall record in such encounters remains positive at four wins and two defeats.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has equalled Zlatan Ibrahimović's club record of ten goals in a single Champions League edition for PSG. Ibrahimović achieved the total in 2013/14.