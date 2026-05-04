Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy faces up to five months out - source

Luis Garcia and Craig Burley preview the upcoming El Clásico with Barcelona on the brink of winning another LaLiga title. (2:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is facing up to five months out, a source has told ESPN, after the left-back suffered a muscular injury in his right leg which may require surgery.

Mendy, 30, was substituted in the 14th minute of Sunday's 2-0 LaLiga win at Espanyol, after feeling discomfort while sprinting.

The France international immediately pulled up, and after treatment from medical staff, left the field in visible distress.

Medical tests carried out at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground on Monday confirmed the nature of Mendy's injury.

Ferland Mendy was taken off early against Espanyol after feeling discomfort. Photo By Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

"Following tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus femoris tendon in his right leg," the club said in a brief statement. "His recovery will be monitored."

Mendy suffered a similar problem a year ago which also required surgery and kept him out of action for almost six months.

The defender has made just nine appearances this season in a campaign hampered by injuries, the latest since joining the club in 2019.

His 2025-26 campaign is now over, and he is also likely to miss the first few months of next season.

- 'Born leader' Vini helps Real delay Barcelona title celebrations

- Marcelino to leave Villarreal at the end of the season

- Neymar involved in training ground altercation with Robinho's son - sources

Mendy renewed his contract at Madrid in the summer of 2024, although the club never officially announced the extension.

A source told ESPN that the player had renewed until 2027, meaning next season would be his last under contract at the club.

Mendy joins Éder Militão, Arda Güler and Rodrygo as Madrid's players expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Kylian Mbappé and Dani Carvajal are also currently unavailable.

Madrid visit league leaders Barcelona on Sunday, needing to win to avoid Barça being crowned champions.

"We'll see how Mbappé is this week," coach Álvaro Arbeloa said on Sunday. "After his test last week we thought it might be a bit longer, but we'll see how it goes. With Carvajal, I hope he can play before the season ends."