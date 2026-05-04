Viktor Gyökeres eyeing 'great night' for Arsenal in UCL

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Viktor Gyökeres has urged a galvanised Arsenal to grab an "amazing opportunity" as they seek to deliver the club's maiden Champions League title.

Arsenal are just one game away from their first final in the competition in 20 years, having never previously won Europe's grandest tournament.

Arsenal host Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their semifinal, with the tie evenly poised at 1-1.

In last week's first meeting, Gyökeres opened the scoring in Spain with a penalty before Julián Álvarez cancelled out the Sweden international's strike, also from the spot.

Gyökeres then scored twice in Arsenal's morale-boosting win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium last weekend as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004, taking his tally for the season to 21.

Speaking on the eve of Tuesday's contest in north London, he said: "There is a good feeling in the dressing room.

"We are all very excited with every game that is coming, so it is about preparing well to show that energy on the pitch.

"We are in this position for a reason. We have done very well throughout the season, but of course now, with these games that are coming, we need to do well in these games to get us over the line. It has been incredible so far, what we have done, but we have to do it now.

Viktor Gyökeres scored Arsenal's only goal in a first-leg semifinal draw with Atleti. Getty

"It's amazing to play this game at home. We know what is at stake and we have an amazing opportunity to have a great game tomorrow and to enjoy it with the fans. We have to do it on the pitch and, with their amazing support, it could be a great night."

Following his £64 million transfer from Sporting Lisbon, Gyökeres scored just three goals in his opening 11 matches for Arsenal before later going 10 games without a goal from open play.

However, he has started to rediscover his scoring touch with five strikes in his last eight appearances. And his two-goal performance against Fulham was among his best for Arsenal so far.

Gyökeres added: "Of course it's about keeping going in football, no matter what happens. You have to go again and again. There's so many games.

"There's always going to be challenges throughout the season and you have to deal with those the best possible way and do better the next game. That's a very important part.

"I've done that before [gone on a scoring run] and of course I want to do that. Every player is better when they have confidence."

Arsenal, who went unbeaten during the League Phase of the Champions League, have a six-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola's side playing the first of its two games in hand Monday against Everton.

Information from PA was used in this report.