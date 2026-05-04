Griezmann confident Atlético Madrid on verge of historic win vs. Arsenal

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down the decision not to award Arsenal a penalty after VAR overturned the on-field call. (1:42)

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Antoine Griezmann said he's ready to "make history" with Atlético Madrid, as they prepare to face Arsenal for a place in the Champions League final.

Atlético and Arsenal drew 1-1 in last week's semifinal first leg at the Metropolitano, with penalties scored by Viktor Gyökeres and Julián Álvarez, and now play on Tuesday at the Emirates with the winner progressing to contest the final with either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

Griezmann, 35 -- who will join Orlando City in MLS this summer, having considered a switch mid-LaLiga season -- is a veteran of Atlético's last Champions League final appearance in 2016, when he missed a penalty in normal time, before converting in a losing shootout.

"I was always clear: my goal was to stay here, because we could do something incredible," Griezmann said in a news conference in London on Monday, when asked whether he was relieved he had opted against signing for Orlando during the MLS transfer window in March.

"I had no doubts. I felt we could do something historic, with another final, and the team knows it."

Despite a career that's seen him win the World Cup with France, and a Europa League with Atlético, Griezmann has never won the Champions League.

Speaking on Monday, he admitted he was "under a lot of stress" at the time of the 2016 final, where Atlético were beaten by local rivals Real Madrid in Milan.

"That year was very different. I was under a lot of stress," Griezmann said. "Everything was going so fast, and I didn't know how to slow down. Now I'm more well-rounded, and calmer. I approach the matches more relaxed, and with a lot more joy. These are moments you think will come back, but they don't. Not everyone gets to play in a Champions League semifinal ... We can make history."

"Every time you start the Champions League [season], you see yourself lifting the trophy," Griezmann said. "Every team, every player, every kid in his bedroom [dreams of it]. We do too. We're two games away."

Antoine Griezmann was part of Atlético's last Champions League final appearance in 2016. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Coach Diego Simeone said he wasn't yet sure if star forward Álvarez -- who excelled in the first leg -- would be available on Tuesday, as well as Alexander Sorloth, who missed last week's game, and Giuliano Simeone, who went off injured.

"Yesterday they worked a bit, and they're better," Simeone said. "We hope they can play. Tomorrow in the morning we'll decide who starts... [Álvarez] knows the English league very well. Let's hope he can do what the game asks of him."