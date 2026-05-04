Adams touts Bournemouth 'belief' in historic European bid

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Midfielder Tyler Adams said there is belief and ambition among Bournemouth's squad as the club close in on a maiden European campaign and added the team needs to stay "calm and collected" to seal its place.

With three Premier League games to go, the Cherries are on the cusp of securing continental football for the first time after climbing to sixth place in the table courtesy of Sunday's 3-0 success over Crystal Palace.

"It was a very good afternoon, but I think we need to stay as calm and collected as possible," Adams said on the Cherries' website. "I think we have the ambition and belief in the changing room, and I think that's the most important thing.

"There's three games left, take it game by game and we know how quick things can change in this league."

An own goal from former Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma, Junior Kroupi's penalty and a second-half strike from Rayan stretched the south-coast club's unbeaten run to 15 top-flight matches.

Andoni Iraola's side travel to Fulham on Saturday and then host title-chasing Manchester City before concluding a potentially historic season at Nottingham Forest.

Tyler Adams has been a key contributor for Bournemouth as they push for a spot in European football next season. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"We can be as excited as we want, but we know in three games we can also fall out of Europe. So, again, we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves," said United States international Adams.

"It's game by game, but the team have been in a really good way. The morale of the team, the way we train every single day, we're taking it as serious as we can, but we need to remember to continue to have fun with it because it's not every day that Bournemouth is in this position."

In addition to helping Bournemouth in their quest for a spot in the Europa League or Conference League, Adams will also be a key contributor for the USMNT at this summer's World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's side begins Group D play at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, California, on June 12 against Paraguay, before playing Australia and Türkiye in the expanded 48-team tournament hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Information from PA was used in this report.