Everton vs. Man City LIVE: Latest updates as Guardiola's side look to cut lead at top

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Everton take on Manchester City in a game that has huge implications for the title race, and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

City enter the game six points behind leaders Arsenal albeit having played two games left. This is their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium and a win there would keep the pressure on the Gunners.

Results elsewhere have seen Everton drop into the bottom half in the table, but a win could push them as high up as eigth and boost their chances of European qualifcation.

City appear to be peaking at just the right time in the season. Since their Champions League exit to Real Madrid, they have lifted the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and caught up to Arsenal in the title race.

If Pep Guardiola's side win their two games in hand, they will go level on points with the Gunners and could lead to the title being decided on goal difference.

Everton are winless in their last three league games and will take encouragement from their showing in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, where they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw.