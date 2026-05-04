Coventry fans serenade Frank Lampard: 'Sign the contract'

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Frank Lampard was serenaded with chants of "sign the contract" as an estimated 50,000 Coventry City supporters flocked to War Memorial Park to celebrate their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues, who have won promotion to the top flight for the first time in 25 years, basked in the glory of their Championship title triumph with an open-top bus parade followed by a party in the park.

Fellow promoted side Ipswich Town also hosted a parade on Monday to mark their achievement, sealed with a 3-0 home victory over QPR on Saturday, which sealed second place on the final day of the season.

Lampard was a man of few words after taking the stage with his jubilant team, simply saying: "This means so much to us. These boys are amazing, you lot are amazing."

It was all he could get out before supporters encouraged the former Chelsea boss to "sign the contract" and extend his stay beyond his current deal, which runs until the end of next season.

Singer-songwriter and Coventry fan Tom Grennan was among the performers, while midfielder Josh Eccles, speaking to the BBC, said the crowd left him "speechless," adding: "It's what you dream of."

Frank Lampard, right, celebrates during Coventry City's parade Monday after securing promotion to the Premier League. Getty Images

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was equally blown away by the sea of supporters lining the route of the Tractor Boys' parade.

He said: "It's incredible, it's humbling, every person who comes out, we are so grateful. Seeing the smiles on their faces, it just means everything.

"Yesterday I was back to dad duty and drop-offs and pick-ups. We'll have a few days now this week to hopefully enjoy it."

Retiring Ipswich defender Ashley Young told Sky Sports their last 48 hours had been filled with "a lot of drinking [and] a lot of celebrating."

The former Manchester United star added: "[It's] just a perfect way to go out."

Information from PA was used in this report.