Arsenal get 'good news' with Ødegaard, Havertz available

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left "fuming" after Arsenal's penalty was overturned by VAR in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. (1:23)

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Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that captain Martin Ødegaard and forward Kai Havertz are both available to play Atlético Madrid in their crunch UEFA Champions League semi final second leg on Tuesday.

Key midfielder Ødegaard played 57 minutes of last week's 1-1 first-leg draw in Madrid, while Havertz didn't feature having picked up an injury early in Arsenal's Premier League win over Newcastle on April 25.

"Yeah [Ødegaard and Havertz] are available, they're in the squad, both of them," Arteta said in a pre-match news conference on Monday. "It's great because we need options. We need the capacity to play different games, from the start or after. It's really, really good news to have them both back."

Ødegaard has had an injury disrupted season, making 22 appearances in the Premier League, while Havertz missed four months with a knee injury and has struggled with muscular problems since.

Arsenal have also been without star winger Bukayo Saka, who missed the first leg at the Metropolitano but returned in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham, scoring and providing an assist in just 45 minutes on the pitch.

"It's great, that's what we need when we arrive at this stage of the competition," Arteta said when asked about Saka's form. "For the players to not only be available, but to be in top condition to perform and make the difference."

Arsenal are looking to progress to their second Champions League final, having lost the 2006 final to Barcelona, while Atlético are aiming for their fourth European Cup final appearance, and first since 2016.

When the two teams met at the Emirates in the league phase in October, Arsenal won 4-0, but Wednesday's first leg suggested the gap between the sides has closed since.