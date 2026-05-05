Champions League semifinal live updates: Arsenal host Atlético Madrid

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THE CHAMPIONS!

This week, we will find out who will reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, with the semifinals being decided on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Our first match takes us to the Emirates in London as Arsenal will look to qualify for their first final since 2006 and look to win two titles this season, with the Premier League race still in full force.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid will look to ruin the Gunners' European hopes as they look to qualify for their first final since 2016 and save a potential season without any silverware.

With the aggregate at 1-1 after the first leg in Madrid, it is open for both Mikel Arteta's and Diego Simeone's teams.

Enjoy all the updates from today's action.