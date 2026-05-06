Champions League semifinal live updates: Bayern Munich host PSG

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THE CHAMPIONS!

This week, we will find out who will reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, with the semifinals being decided Tuesday and Wednesday.

After Arsenal became our first finalist, our second match takes us to the Allianz Arena in Munich as Bayern Munich will look to qualify for their first final since 2020, as they are still eyeing a potential three trophies this season.

Meanwhile, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are looking to maintain their 5-4 lead after a wild game in Paris last week.

Enjoy all the updates from today's action.