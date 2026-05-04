Santos open probe of alleged assault by Neymar on Robinho Jr.

Santos have opened an investigation into the "alleged physical assault" of Robinho Junior by Neymar during Sunday's training session.

Sources told ESPN that Neymar lashed out at Robinho Jr. after the 18-year-old dribbled past him, with the veteran reacting after reportedly feeling disrespected.

"Santos Futebol Clube has become aware of an alleged physical assault committed by a player affiliated with Santos Futebol Clube against another player at the club," a club statement said.

Neymar, 34, was so upset that, according to sources, he tripped Robinho Jr. That led to a heated argument before the two were pulled apart by teammates.

Sources added that Robinho Jr was deeply upset by the altercation.

"Santos FC announces that, following a decision by the club's board, an internal investigation was launched immediately after the incident to examine the episode involving the players Neymar Jr. and Robson de Souza Jr. [Robinho] during training on Sunday at the Rei Pelé Training Centre," the club statement added. "The club's Legal Department is responsible for conducting the investigation."

According to GloboEsporte, Robinho Jr. -- the son of former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho -- has made three allegations against Neymar and has demanded a meeting with Santos to discuss the termination of his contract due to a "lack of minimum safety standards" at the club.

Robinho Jr. has reportedly accused Neymar of having "hurled offensive insults," tripped him over and delivered "a violent slap to the face."

When contacted by ESPN, Neymar's press office said that the Santos captain would not comment on the matter.

Sources had earlier told ESPN that Neymar tried to diffuse the situation after the altercation by calling Robinho Jr. and also sending messages to the player's family apologising for what had happened.

Neymar used to play with Robinho's father on the Brazil national team.

Robinho Jr. was promoted to Santos' first team last summer and has made eight appearances in all competitions this season. Neither he nor Neymar featured in Santos' 1-1 draw with Palmeiras on Saturday.