Man City and Arsenal will be disappointed with Everton draw - Jamie Carragher

Nedum Onuoha reacts to Manchester City's 3-3 draw vs. Everton in their pursuit of the Premier League title. (1:48)

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Manchester City's last-gasp draw at Everton will have left both them and title rivals Arsenal disappointed, according to Jamie Carragher.

Jérémy Doku curled in a superb stoppage-time goal to earn City a 3-3 draw as they fought back from 3-1 down but still handed the initiative to the Gunners.

City now trail Arsenal by five points with just one game in hand.

"We don't know if that point will be vital towards the end of the season," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "It almost feels like a situation where almost everybody's disappointed.

"I think Manchester City will be disappointed because they were kind of at ease at 1-0. Arsenal sat at home, even though their biggest rivals have dropped points, Arsenal players, supporters, manager will be absolutely devastated that it could have been a defeat.

"Maybe it should have been, but what a game. Unbelievable."

Pep Guardiola's side came away with just a point against Everton. Getty

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry feels his old club must continue with a determined mindset but knows "nothing is done".

"I wouldn't think about it that way if I was Arsenal, that we can afford to lose a game, but now it is back in your hands. That's a fact. It's not in their [City's] hands anymore," Henry said.

"I said before [the game] I can see Man City dropping points at Everton, like I am worried about the West Ham game (for Arsenal), so I am going to stay in my lane and not celebrate too early, because nothing is done."