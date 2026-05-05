Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona keen on Newcastle's Gordon

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Barcelona are looking at Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. Plus, Galatasaray have outlined Bruno Fernandes as their "dream" target.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Anthony Gordon has 17 goals in 46 games in all competitions this season. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

- Barcelona are admirers of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto. While the projected cost of any future transfer would be very high, the England international remains a player of interest for Barça, alongside Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli. Gordon has also been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool all reported to be interested.

- Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is Galatasaray's "dream target," reports Sky Germany. The Turkish giants are keen to get in contact with the player's representatives following his stunning Premier League campaign. Galatasaray are long-time admirers of Fernandes, having tried to sign him in January of this year. The 33-year-old, who has 28 goal involvements in all competitions this term, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2027.

- Juventus have made Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker their top target this summer, reports Sky Sports News. The Brazil international is about to enter the final year of his contract and could be on the move in the coming months. The Reds are reportedly "aware" of the situation and are keeping an eye on potential replacements should Alisson call time on his Liverpool spell. He has been on Merseyside since 2018, winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

- Manchester United are lining up a summer swoop for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, reports The Telegraph. The 21-year-old is expected to leave the Hammers should they be relegated from the Premier League this season, with several other clubs tracking his development. Alongside Fernandes, United have also shortlisted England duo Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, with a move for the former viewed as a distinct possibility.

- Chelsea are ramping up their pursuit of Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez, TEAMTalk has revealed. The 22-year-old was watched by Chelsea scouts last weekend, as his Brugge side secured an impressive 3-1 win against Anderlecht. Ordóñez has been on Chelsea's radar for many years, although Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been tracking his development from afar.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden on why this summer's biggest transfer race is for central midfielders:

A year ago, the summer transfer window was all about finding a world-class center forward to score the goals that would take a team to the next level. If you are looking to identify the big transfer trend, it is all about midfielders. Only Arsenal, who added Martín Zubimendi last summer to an impressive midfield group that already contained Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino, are strong enough in the center of the pitch to leave their rivals to battle it out for a small pool of top midfield talent this time around. Casemiro's imminent departure from Manchester United as a free agent and uncertainty over Rodri's future at Manchester City ensure that the two Manchester clubs will be at the forefront of the race to sign the best deep-lying No. 6s and box-to-box No. 8s before the start of next season. Liverpool also want to add youthful energy and proven ability to their midfield this summer, but if the top clubs secure their leading targets, it will lead to a domino effect further down the Premier League table, with clubs having to replace the midfielders they lose to more powerful rivals. Click here to read full story

OTHER RUMORS

- Inter Milan are looking to make a proposal to Real Madrid for striker Nico Paz, as the striker looks set to return to the Spanish club with a buyback clause in his Como deal, but could leave soon after. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Scott McTominay is close to signing a new contract extension with Napoli, putting an end to any hope of a return to the Premier League this summer for the 29-year-old, who has been linked with a move back to England. (TeamTalk)

- Manuel Neuer wants to extend his contract at Bayern Munich, with an offer until 2027 on the table, which would take the 40-year-old goalkeeper to 16 years at the club. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is facing a potential exit from Fenerbahce, with Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal showing interest. (Ekrem Konur)

- Aston Villa have shown interest in Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, 26, two years on from his switch from Norwich City. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United want to add a center back to their ranks this summer, having suffered from injuries in the backline this season. (Football Insider)

- Agent Jorge Mendes is pushing on with a plan to get Bernardo Silva to Barcelona as a free agent this summer, with a "delicate" negotiation period coming up for the Manchester City midfielder. (Sport)

- Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Leeds United have made internal checks over a potential move for attacker Leo Scienza from Southampton. (Ekrem Konur)