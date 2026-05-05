Phil Foden reaches agreement with Man City over new contract

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Phil Foden has reached an agreement with Manchester City to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, sources have told ESPN.

The 25-year-old is set to sign a new deal until 2030, with the option of an additional 12 months. His current contract was set to expire in 2027.

Sources close to both Foden and the club insist the details still need to be completed but it's considered a formality.

Phil Foden's new deal means he has been at Manchester City for more than two decades. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Foden has been part of City's set-up since he was four and has already made more than 350 first-team appearances. His new contract is set to keep him at the Etihad beyond his 30th birthday.

Sources close to Foden insist he never thought about leaving City, despite losing his place in Pep Guardiola's team this season.

He hasn't started a Premier League game since March and is in danger of missing out on a place in England's World Cup squad.