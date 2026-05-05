Estêvão heads back to Palmeiras for injury rehabilitation

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Chelsea winger Estêvão has returned to his former Brazilian club Palmeiras to continue treatment on his hamstring problem.

The Brazil international has been sidelined since April 18 after getting hurt in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United and is a major doubt for the World Cup.

Estêvão is getting help from Palmeiras with his injury recovery. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Sources told ESPN that the teenager will spend some time in São Paulo using Palmeiras' facilities.

However, all stages of his treatment are being decided by Chelsea, with the Blues having sent a specialist to oversee Estêvão's treatment whilst the player is in Brazil.

Prior to the injury, Estêvão, 19, was a certainty to make Brazil's World Cup squad with national team coach Carlo Ancelotti a big fan of the Chelsea starlet. Estêvão has eight goals in 36 appearances in all competitions since arriving to Stamford Bridge for Palmeiras for £29 million ($38m) in the summer.

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Since making his debut with Brazil in September 2024, Estêvão has five goals in 11 appearances. Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

The five-time world champions will also go up against Scotland and Haiti in Group C.