Robinho Jr. demands public apology from Neymar over alleged assault

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Robinho Jr. wants Santos teammate Neymar to issue a public apology following Sunday's altercation.

Santos' legal team is conducting an investigation after the teenager, who is the son of former Manchester City forward Robinho, accused Neymar of physically assaulting him during Sunday's training session.

Neymar, 34, had reacted angrily after Robinho Jr. dribbled past him in training, a move the veteran forward considered disrespectful. Neymar apologised later to the 18-year-old and his mother for his reaction on Sunday.

However, GloboEsporte reported that Robinho Jr. has made three allegations against Neymar and has demanded a meeting with Santos to discuss the termination of his contract due to a "lack of minimum safety standards" at the club.

Sources have told ESPN Brasil that Santos were surprised that Robinho Jr. and his representatives have taken that approach considering the two players spoke in front of their teammates and staff in an amicable tone shortly after the altercation.

ESPN has heard from sources close to the club that the stance taken by Robinho Jr. owes to his desire to leave the outfit, and that the demand of an apology is an attempt to seek the termination of his contract through legal channels.

Robinho Jr. and Neymar were involved in an altercation at the Santos training ground on Sunday. (Photo by Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images) (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

His contract renewal process has already been long and difficult. However, Robinho Jr.'s representatives vehemently deny this interpretation, insisting that the player's reaction was motivated solely by the altercation itself.

Another possibility is that Robinho Jr., who has seen little playing time of late, could be loaned out to another team to gain more playing time. Robinho Jr. was promoted to Santos' first team last summer and has a contract until April 2027.

- Santos open probe of alleged assault by Neymar on Robinho Jr.

- Neymar involved in training ground altercation with Robinho's son - sources

Neymar and Robinho Jr., meanwhile, travelled with the team to Asunción, Paraguay, for their midweek Sudamericana group game at Deportivo Recoleta. ESPN were even informed that Neymar, Robinho Jr. and Gabriel Barbosa 'Gabigol' had lunch together at the team's hotel.