Soccer Aid 2026: How to watch, date, kick-off time, team line-ups, celebrities and ex-players

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Wayne Rooney will return to Soccer Aid. Getty

Legends and celebrities will converge again for Soccer Aid 2026, the annual football match played to raise money for UNICEF.

This year, Soccer Aid has been moved forwards from its traditional June spot to avoid clashing with the World Cup.

England will meet the World XI, and 33 names (legendary former footballers alongside celebrities) are confirmed to be playing.

This is the 20th anniversary of the match, and Soccer Aid is hoping to break the £121m donations record.

When is Soccer Aid 2026?

Soccer Aid 2026 is on Sunday May 31 at the London Stadium, the home of West Ham.

Kick-off time for Soccer Aid 2026?

Soccer Aid 2026 will kick-off at 6.30 p.m. BST.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2026

The match will be broadcast in the UK by ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

2026 Soccer Aid line-ups

England:

Manager: Robbie Williams -- the pop singer who is a UNICEF ambassador and the brains behind Soccer Aid.

Paddy McGuinness -- comedian who will play in goal.

Joe Hart -- former England and Manchester City goalkeeper.

Wayne Rooney -- former England and Manchester United striker.

Theo Walcott -- former England and Arsenal forward.

Alex Brooker -- comedian who became the first physically disabled player in Soccer Aid history in 2022.

Jill Scott -- former England, Everton, Manchester City player.

Owen Cooper -- actor who rose to fame in 'Adolescence.'

Jermain Defoe -- former England and Tottenham striker.

GK Barry -- influencer and podcaster.

Tom Hiddleston -- actor well-known for 'The Night Manager.'

Damson Idris -- actor well-known for the 'F1' movie.

Sam Thompson -- reality star best-known from 'Made In Chelsea.'

Tom Grennan -- pop singer.

Jordan North -- radio presenter.

Angry Ginge -- influencer.

Steph Houghton -- former England, Arsenal, Man City player.

Toni Duggan -- former England, Everton, Man City player.

Joe Marler -- ex-England rugby international.

Olly Murs -- pop singer.

World XI:

Manager: Usain Bolt -- Olympic legend who previously played, and scored, in Soccer Aid.

Edwin van der Sar -- former Netherlands and Man United goalkeeper.

Chris O'Dowd -- actor and comedian.

Jordi Alba -- former Spain and Barcelona left-back.

Ali Krieger -- former U.S. international.

Jen Beattie -- former Scotland international.

Leonardo Bonucci -- former Italy and Juventus defender.

Simon Neil -- singer of rock band Biffy Clyro.

Richard Gadd -- actor and comedian.

Maisie Adam -- comedian.

Nikolaj Coster Waldau -- actor.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey -- Commonwealth athlete and star of TV show Gladiators.

Big Zuu -- rapper, singer, TV personality.