Edin Terzić announced as new coach of Athletic Club

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Edin Terzić is the new coach of Athletic Club, the club have announced.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has signed a two-year contract with Athletic Club, through to 2028.

During his time at Dortmund, he led the Bundesliga side to the 2024 Champions League final, won the DFB-Pokal in 2021 and just missed out on the Bundesliga title in 2023.

Edin Terzić oversaw Borussia Dortmund's journey to the 2024 Champions League final, which ended in defeat to record winners Real Madrid. INA FASSBENDER / AFP via Getty Images

Athletic Club are currently sat in eighth place in the LaLiga table with four games left to play.

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The club said that Terzić will be officially presented as their new coach at the beginning of next season.