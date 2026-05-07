Barcelona-Real Madrid: LaLiga title race, Clásico key clashes

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All eyes will be on Barcelona this Sunday when Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou for a Clásico that could see the hosts crowned as LaLiga champions (LIVE at 3 p.m. ET across ESPN networks in the U.S.).

The stakes are always high when these two bitter rivals meet but with Madrid desperate to not be unwelcome guests at Barça's title party, and still retaining a slim hopes of becoming champions themselves, it really is all on the line.

Hansi Flick is seeking to become the fourth Barcelona coach this century to win back-to-back LaLiga titles in his first two seasons at the club, while his opposite number, Álvaro Arbeloa, is seeing his chances of a sophomore campaign in charge of Madrid seemingly dwindle by the week.

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ESPN's Sam Marsden and Alex Kirkland run through the form, all-time head-to-head, latest team news and key clashes ahead of the 262nd edition of El Clásico.

What do Barcelona need to do to win LaLiga title against Real Madrid?

Barcelona need to avoid defeat this weekend to mathematically clinch the LaLiga title against rivals Madrid for the first time ever. Only once before has the Clásico definitively led to the Spanish champions being crowned, but that was back in 1932, when a 2-2 draw saw Madrid win the league.

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In the ensuing 94 years, there have been Clásicos that have tipped the trophy one way or another, but never one which decided the championship. Just last season, for example, Barça's 4-3 victory at the Olympic Stadium took them seven points clear of Madrid with three games to go. This time, they have the chance to go one better.

To do so, the task is simple: do not lose the match. With an 11-point lead and four games to play, all Barça need to do is draw -- a win would, of course, be preferred -- and back-to-back titles under coach Hansi Flick will be confirmed, in turn making them the first team to retain the trophy since Ernesto Valverde's Barça in 2018 and 2019. -- Marsden

What are Real Madrid's chances of snatching the title from Barcelona?

Let's be honest: Madrid's chances of winning the title are minuscule. Madrid are 11 points behind Barça with four games left, and with 12 points available. Statisticians Opta rate Barça's probability of winning the title at 99.87%, with Madrid at just 0.13%. Even if Madrid beat Barça in Sunday's Clásico, and then win their remaining three games against Real Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Club -- which might well happen -- they'll end the season on 89 points. Barcelona are on 88 points right now. Madrid winning the title would require an unprecedented, historic choke from Barça. It isn't going to happen.

Might Madrid win the Clásico, though? Sure. Stranger things have happened. This Madrid team have tended to deliver in high-profile games against top opposition in the second half of the season, such as Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

And as Sam mentions below, Madrid beat Barça at the Bernabéu in October. The form of Vinícius Júnior, who scored twice at Espanyol last weekend, plus the return to training this week of Thibaut Courtois, gives them hope. And Kylian Mbappé's possible recovery from injury is a wild card. But let's be realistic about how far that hope can take them. -- Kirkland

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What happened in this season's previous Clásicos?

Madrid halted a run of four consecutive Clásico defeats against Flick's Barça when they won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Bernabéu in October. Goals from Mbappé and Jude Bellingham came either side of a Fermín López strike as Madrid, coached by Xabi Alonso at the time, moved five points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Momentarily, it looked like the pendulum may have been swinging back in Madrid's favour, but a poor run of form allowed Barça to hunt them down at the top of the table by the turn of the year. The next meeting between the two teams, in the Spanish Supercopa final in January, then proved fatal for Alonso, who was sacked and replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa after a 3-2 loss in Saudi Arabia.

That game in Jeddah had come to life in an incredible ending to the first half. After Raphinha had given Barça a 36th-minute lead, three stoppage-time goals saw the teams go in level at the break. Vinícius and Gonzalo García scored either side of a Robert Lewandowski strike to get Madrid back into the game. Raphinha's deflected effort with 20 minutes to play restored Barça's lead, though, and spelled the end of Alonso's brief tenure on the Madrid bench. -- Marsden

ESPN Global Soccer Research

All-time head-to-head: Barça can draw level with a win

The biggest game in club football always feels finely balanced, but over the near-100 years of LaLiga history, the balance of power has often swung back and forth, reflecting the teams' shifting fortunes.

In the early years, Madrid maintained an advantage, and raced ahead of Barça in the 1960s as they bossed Spanish and European football. Inspired by Johan Cruyff, Barcelona hit back in the 1970s and 80s, and again in the 2000s, when Pep Guardiola's arrival as coach at Camp Nou sparked a period of Catalan domestic dominance, including some of the most iconic Clásico scorelines this century.

The rivalry has leveled out since then. Barça went six Clásicos without defeat between 2017 and 2019, and then Madrid went six unbeaten from 2019 to 2022. The arrival of Hansi Flick saw Barça on top once more, winning a historic four Clásicos last season. Now they're on the brink of matching Madrid in the all-time head-to-head. -- Kirkland

ESPN Global Soccer Research

Both teams are missing their star players. What is the latest team news?

Barça are without top scorer Lamine Yamal, who will not play again this season due to a hamstring injury, but other than that, Flick has almost a full squad to pick from. Andreas Christensen is the only other player currently sidelined with an injury, but even the Danish defender could be available this weekend.

However, Raphinha may not be fit to start. Like Marc Bernal, he only returned to the squad for last weekend's win over Osasuna, but he was an unused substitute in that game. The Brazil international, who hasn't featured since March due to a hamstring problem, is therefore likely to have a role from the bench against Madrid.

With his first-choice wingers either missing or not ready to start, Flick will pick from Marcus Rashford, Fermín López and Roony Bardghji to play on the flanks, with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres vying for the central striker position. -- Marsden

All eyes will be on Mbappé this week. The forward picked up a hamstring injury against Real Betis on April 24, and hasn't played since. Controversy followed as Mbappé was pictured away on holiday last week while his teammates continued their LaLiga campaign, although Mbappé's camp insisted his recovery was being strictly monitored by the club's medical department.

The star flew back to Madrid last Sunday, and has been back at Valdebebas since, although he's been restricted to working in the gym. Initial estimates suggested Mbappé wouldn't be back in time for the Clásico, but let's see if he's rushed back in time for the fixture, or takes a more cautious approach with one eye on the World Cup.

Otherwise, Courtois' return to training is significant, as the Belgian represents a significant improvement on back-up Andriy Lunin. Madrid's other key absentees -- Éder Militão, Arda Güler, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo -- will be unavailable. -- Kirkland

Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Key clashes

Vinícius Júnior vs. Jules Koundé: With Yamal out and Mbappé a major doubt, Vinícius has the chance to play the lead role. The Brazilian has been in good form, scoring four times in his last three games, and often relishes these matches with Barça, not least because of the space they leave behind their backline.

Vinícius will likely be up against Koundé, who has not hit his best form this season. The France international defender, if he keeps his place in the side ahead of Eric García, will have the chance to rectify that by nullifying the Madrid winger in a one-on-one battle which is likely to have huge consequences on the outcome of this fixture. -- Marsden

Aurélien Tchouaméni vs. Pedri: In a year of bad news for Madrid, Tchouaméni has been a shining light. It wasn't long ago that the France international was being whistled by fans at the Bernabéu, singled out for his performance in 2025's heavy Supercopa Clásico defeat to Barcelona. But this season, it's no exaggeration to suggest that the midfielder has been Madrid's best all-around, most consistent player, if we discount Mbappé's individual goal record and Vinícius' improvement in the second half of the season.

At Espanyol last weekend, Tchouaméni was outstanding again. If he, rather than Pedri, can control the tempo of this Clásico and dictate the play, Madrid have a chance of getting a result. -- Kirkland

Predictions

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Since Flick's appointment, there are usually goals in this fixture. Madrid will be desperate to avoid being part of Barça's title celebrations, but I think the home side's motivation of getting over the line against their eternal rival will prove even greater. Boosted by the home crowd for the first Clásico back at the revamped Camp Nou, the Blaugrana should get the job done. -- Marsden

Barcelona 2-2 Madrid: Like Sam, I expect goals. Madrid's defence isn't up to much, especially without Militão and Mendy, with Trent Alexander-Arnold a defensive liability. But I'd expect Vinícius and Bellingham to cause Barça problems going forward. Madrid will compete, but ultimately fall short of being able to keep the title race going for another week. -- Kirkland

Odds (via DraftKings, at times of publication)

Barcelona: -125

Real Madrid: +285

Draw: +310