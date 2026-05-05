Tottenham's Conor Gallagher: Roberto De Zerbi has 'brought the team together'

The ESPN FC team discusses Tottenham Hotspur's performance against Aston Villa in their Premier League clash, breaking down what Spurs must do to avoid relegation. (2:23)

Nicol: Spurs won't go down if they play like they did vs. Villa (2:23)

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Conor Gallagher has said he feels the personal touch from new Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has been key in helping the players kickstart their Premier League survival bid.

Spurs hauled themselves out of the bottom three with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, which followed on from a first victory for De Zerbi at relegated Wolves, and has left them a point ahead of West Ham.

With a home game next Monday night against Leeds, who are all but safe following their own upturn in form, there is renewed hope De Zerbi can guide his squad to safety.

Gallagher -- who scored his first goal for Spurs on Sunday since joining from Atletico Madrid in January -- believes the "one-to-one" man-management style of former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi has been vital.

Conor Gallagher opened his Spurs account in a crucial win over Aston Villa on May 3, as the club climbed out of the relegation zone. Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

"The gaffer has been brilliant with us. He has brought the team together," the 26-year-old told reporters.

"He is really worked on players individually with one-to-one meetings and one-to-one chats, trying to get that belief and confidence back in the players.

"He has done that with me and it has made a big difference. I know he has done that with a lot of the other lads.

"As a team as well, all the work he has done on the training pitch and the meeting rooms, it has been fantastic and everyone is on the same page."

De Zerbi was full of praise for Gallagher after the best display of what has been a tough start to his Spurs career.

"He just reminds me of when I was at my best. He said that second season at Chelsea, when I had a really good season, he just reminded me of that player," Gallagher said.

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"He wants me to be like that again and to not forget how good I can be.

"He has done that with a lot of the lads. It is as simple as that, just trying to remind us of what we were when we were at our best."

Despite the positives of their last two games, Gallagher knows nothing has been achieved as yet.

"There is a lot of work to do," he said.

"We are fully focused on the next game, hopefully do the same performance and another win."