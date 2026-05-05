Liverpool owner Henry on FSG goals: Don't settle for mediocrity

Julien Laurens explains why he doesn't see Liverpool getting back to their best under Arne Slot. (1:55)

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Liverpool principal owner John Henry has said Fenway Sports Group "don't settle for mediocrity" even as its two biggest assets continue to underperform.

Liverpool have lost 18 times this term -- their worst record since registering the same number in Brendan Rodgers' final full season in charge in 2014-15 -- but still look like qualifying for the Champions League, which remains the minimum requirement for head coach Arne Slot after winning the Premier League a year ago.

Henry was responding to his sacking of the long-serving Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora last month after the MLB franchise won just 10 of their first 27 games of the campaign.

In an email to the Sports Business Journal, Henry referenced an incident from Liverpool's recent past and Slot, who is understood to retain the backing of within the Anfield hierarchy, will be under no illusions that this season has to be a one-off.

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"Fans get frustrated. The Sox looked terrible for [their] first 25 games," Henry wrote.

"I remember a plane flying overhead when we were beating Manchester United 7-0 [it actually happened before the game just over two years ago] that read 'FSG OUT!'.

"It doesn't mean you ignore them, it means you work harder -- you don't settle for mediocrity. You have to win."