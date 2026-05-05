Jesse Derry calls Chelsea debut 'dream come true' despite head injury

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Jesse Derry has said it was a "dream come true" to make his debut for Chelsea, despite suffering a head injury in the 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Derry, 18, was stretchered off the pitch in the first half after he clashed heads with Forest defender Zach Abbott. Chelsea later confirmed that he had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Jesse Derry said that he is looking forward to get back to playing 'very soon' after suffering a head injury in the defeat to Nottingham Forest. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Derry received oxygen from Chelsea staff while he was laying down on the pitch. When the youngster was eventually stretchered off, he received applause from both the Chelsea and Forest fans. He was replaced by Liam Delap.

On his Instagram page, Derry thanked the Chelsea medical staff and "everyone at St. Mary's hospital," along with his teammates and the fans.

"I can't wait to be back playing in front of everyone very soon," he also said.

Derry is the son of former Leeds and Crystal Palace midfield Shaun Derry.

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Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez also collided in the match when they both ran onto a loose ball but they were both able to walk off the pitch unassisted.

Gibbs-White posted a photo on social media after the game of the stitches he received across his nose and forehead.