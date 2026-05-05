Ipswich announce first signing of Premier League for next season

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Ipswich Town have made their first signing for next season, just days after securing their return to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna's side finished second in the Championship after a 3-0 win over QPR at Portman Road, which saw them secure automatic promotion back to the top flight on Sunday afternoon.

And, having returned to the Premier League alongside Coventry City, Ipswich have announced their first signing for the new season.

Chuba Akpom, who spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Portman Road, has joined the club permanently, after Ipswich triggered the option to buy clause.

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Akpom, whose parent club Ajax signed him in 2023 from Middlesborough, scored two goals in 31 matches in all competitions for Ipswich this season.

In a post on X, Ajax said: "Ajax and Ipswich Town FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of Chuba Akpom.

"The striker joined the English club on loan from Ajax last season, with an option to buy included in the agreement.

"We wish you all the best, Chuba! "

Chuba Akpom is Ipswich's first signing for their return to the Premier League season. Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

Akpom began his career with Arsenal after graduating from their academy in 2013, before joining Greek side PAOK in 2018 after making just four appearances for the north London outfit.

He scored 33 goals in 77 matches at Middlesborough before joining Ajax.