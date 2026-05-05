Who has won the Golden Ball award at the World Cup?

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In soccer, there's no bigger stage than the FIFA World Cup. At the World Cup, there's no bigger individual honor than the Golden Ball.

The FIFA World Cup Golden Ball is awarded to the quadrennial tournament's best player. Argentine forward Lionel Messi is the only athlete to win it multiple times.

Messi first won the award in 2014 after recording four goals and an assist in seven appearances en route to leading Argentina to a runner-up finish. He won it again in 2022 after scoring seven goals and tallying three assists over seven appearances to help Argentina win its first World Cup since 1986.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This year's tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

Here is a look at the players who have won the Golden Ball at the World Cup.

2022: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2018: Luka Modric (Croatia)

2014: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2010: Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

2006: Zinedine Zidane (France)

2002: Oliver Kahn (Germany)

1998: Ronaldo (Brazil)

1994: Romario (Brazil)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

1986: Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina)

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.