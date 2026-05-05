Who has won the Fair Play award at the World Cup?

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With the stakes among the highest in the sport at the World Cup, tempers can flare out of control both on and off the pitch. The Fair Play award is presented to the club that can best keep its emotions in check.

The Fair Play award is presented to the team in recognition of its exemplary fair play behavior and having the best disciplinary record at the World Cup.

Brazil has won the most Fair Play awards at the World Cup, with four.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This year's tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

Here is a look at the teams that have won the Fair Play award at the World Cup.

2022: England

2018: Spain

2014: Colombia

2010: Spain

2006: Brazil and Spain

2002: Belgium

1998: England and France

1994: Brazil

1990: England

1986: Brazil

1982: Brazil

1978: Argentina

1974: West Germany

1970: Peru

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