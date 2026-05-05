Man City's Jérémy Doku: 'Not going to give up' on Premier League title race

Nedum Onuoha reacts to Manchester City's 3-3 draw vs. Everton in their pursuit of the Premier League title. (1:48)

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Jérémy Doku has warned Arsenal that Manchester City are not ready to give up on the title despite dropping valuable points against Everton.

City drew 3-3 at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday to leave Arsenal in pole position to win the Premier League for the first time in more than 20 years, as Doku scored twice -- including a late equaliser to salvage a point.

Mikel Arteta's side are five points clear at the top, but Doku has insisted the title race is not over yet.

"It hurts, obviously it hurts," Doku said. "We know how important it is to win those types of games, we did not give up, and we are not going to give up. There are still some games, we are going to fight until the end and at the end we will count the points.

Jeremy Doku netted twice as Manchester City salvaged a point vs. Everton on Monday. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images

"[We are] disappointed but it is not over, we are not going to give up."

If City are going to overhaul Arsenal they will have to navigate a hectic fixture list between now and the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's team face Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to kick off a run of five games in 16 days to conclude the campaign, which also includes the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16.

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"There are a lot of games, we have a busy schedule, and we are going to look forward," the Belgium international said.

"We are still in two competitions and we have a final to play.

"We are going to recover well. Mentally we have all been in this position, we are used to playing every three days, the most important thing is to recover mentally and physically.

"There are tough games to come but we are ready for it, we are looking forward."