Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid LIVE: Updates as Arteta's side aim for first Champions League final since 2006

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the club have worked hard to reach the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League. (1:02)

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal have worked 20 years to be in this position (1:02)

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Arsenal take on Atlético Madrid at the Emirates with a place in this year's Champions League final at stake, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The two sides are locked at 1-1 after the first leg at the Metropolitano -- which saw both sides score a penalty and controversy as Eberechi Eze was denied another.

Mikel Arteta is looking to guide his side into their first final in this competition since 2006, when they fell to Barcelona.

Tonight's winner will take on either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain -- with the German champions leading by a single goal after a cracking first leg last week.

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Tonight's hosts and their fans should come into this one feeling buoyed after Manchester City drew at Everton on Monday -- handing the Gunners a huge advantage in the Premier League title race, meaning a historic double is potentially just five matches away.

But Diego Simeone will be keen to put a stop to that, and get his side to their first final in this competition since 2016.

The Atlético boss clearly shifted his focus to tonight's clash, as he made 11 changes to the side which played last Wednesday's first leg for a LaLiga trip to Valencia at the weekend.

Arsenal's excellent showing in the league phase of the competition is rewarded tonight, as their second place finish guaranteed them a home second leg in the semifinal.