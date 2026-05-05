PSG and Bayern Munich expecting another 'crazy' UCL clash

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Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain both said they are expecting another attacking show when they reconvene for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg in Germany.

The two sides played out a European classic in last week's first leg in Paris, with PSG's 5-4 win making it the highest-scoring semifinal game in competition history.

Neither camp gave any indication that there would be a change in approach for the second leg, despite criticism of the defending from some quarters and the prize of a place in the Champions League final on the line.

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"Frankly, on the field, we too [thought] it was a crazy match. We play football for these kinds of matches and I think that what we showed was one of the most beautiful matches in the Champions League," PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"The intensity that there was, the commitment, the goals. It was just exceptional. And frankly, we expect the same thing, the same match, and even more. We are ready, we have a clear objective and we will try to get to the final."

Zaire-Emery is expected to fill in at right back for Achraf Hakimi, who was injured in the first leg.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique ruled out his side looking to protect their lead from the first leg, despite knowing a draw in Munich would be enough to book their place in the final in Budapest on May 30.

"It will be a very high level match between two of the best teams in Europe," PSG's Spanish coach said.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's first-leg win over Bayern Munich. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"I can't say that it's going to be different from what we saw in the first match. I think that neither team accepts that the other team is better. It means that this match could be better again.

"We try to win every match. Against Bayern, we don't need to change anything because our objective is to try to win the match.

"It's time to give even more to get to the final. It's important in this type of match for us to show why we are here and try to be the most faithful to who we are as a team."

Serge Gnabry is Bayern's only injury absentee after Raphaël Guerreiro and Lennart Karl resumed full training, making them contenders to face PSG.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany, like his PSG counterpart, favors a bold approach and he insisted he sses no reason for that to change in the second leg at Allianz Arena.

"If I said that I absolutely want to do something completely different, that wouldn't be a good answer," Kompany said.

"It's about offering small details as solutions for the guys. The same goes for Luis Enrique. The guys need to be encouraged in what they've done well all season.

"It always depends on both teams. If one decides to take a step back, then it might be calmer. If not, then it won't be. You have to stick to what's got the team this far up to now, so it's hard for us and Paris to play differently.

"We're playing at home and want to win. The most important thing in the end is winning the game - that's the priority.

"Sometimes the defenders had the upper hand and sometimes the attackers. We have to be fully switched on for 90 minutes."

"Right now, we're at a point where the guys still have the energy. That's important, but I'd say PSG are also in top shape. They always bring that intensity," Kompany said.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.