Arsenal's Declan Rice: 'Knew we were going to win' after Saka opener in Champions League semifinal

Jurgen Klinsmann says Arsenal were superior to Atletico Madrid over the two legs of their Champions League semifinal. (1:26)

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Declan Rice has said that he knew Arsenal were going to win once they took the lead in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal clash with Atlético Madrid.

Bukayo Saka fired Arsenal into their first Champions League final in 20 years when taking the lead shortly before half time at the Emirates.

And there were a couple of nervy moments, most notably when Giuliano Simeone was prevented from getting a shot away by a tremendous Gabriel tackle, but largely Arsenal showed just why they are in the position they are in.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Rice said: "I don't think you can underestimate what we have done in this competition up to this point and I think we had every right to celebrate that moment.

Declan Rice said he could feel that Arsenal were going to win the tie after Bukayo Saka's opener. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"It is such a big moment, the Champions League final, the most prestigious tournament in club football, so it is a proud moment for the club, for the boys, so just trying to soak it all in.

"We knew coming into the game what was at stake, we win and you go into a Champions League final. If you can't get up for that, then you can't get up for any game of football.

"Fans really helped tonight, really spurred us on with energy and once we went 1-0 up, I knew we were going to win."

The club have now kept 30 clean sheets this season in all competitions, the most the club have kept in 32 seasons.

Nine of those have come in the Champions League, which is behind only Arsenal themselves the last time they reached the final in the 2005-06 season and Real Madrid when they won the competition 10 years ago.

David Raya has already won the Premier League's Golden Glove award despite there being another three games.

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Arsenal will have to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final, two teams who have mastered their respective attacks, as seen when the current holders won 5-4 in a thriller last week.

But Mikel Arteta's men, who have now gone a club-record 14 matches unbeaten in the Champions League, have shown time and time again this season that the old mantra may well remain true -- it is defence that wins you titles.

"I just knew, you know when you feel something special building, it was just such a good moment to be out there tonight," Rice added.

Arsenal have played more Champions League matches than any other team (226) without winning the coveted trophy, could this year finally be their year -- if their defence continues to shine, it is hard to argue against them.