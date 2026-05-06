What players have won a Golden Boot at the men's World Cup?

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There's no grander stage in soccer than the FIFA World Cup. Every four years since 1930 (with exceptions during World War II), the top national teams have convened for a shot at one of the sport's most coveted prizes. For the sport's top goal scorers, one of the most prestigious individual honors is the World Cup Golden Boot.

Officially presented to the tournament's leading goal scorer since 1982, the award was first known as the Golden Shoe before being renamed in 2010.

At the end of the tournament, the player with the most goals wins the award. In the event of a tie, FIFA uses tiebreakers to decide the winner. Since 1994, the first tiebreaker is assists. The second tiebreaker -- added in 2006 -- is minutes played, with the player who logged the fewer minutes taking home the Golden Boot.

FIFA also awards a Silver Boot and Bronze Boot to the second- and third-highest goal scorers in each tournament.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This year's tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

Here is a look at the players who have won the men's World Cup Golden Boot.

2022: Kylian Mbappé (France) - 8 goals

2018: Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals

2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia) - 6 goals

2010: Thomas Müller (Germany) - 5 goals

2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 5 goals

2002: Ronaldo (Brazil) - 8 goals

1998: Davor Šuker (Croatia) - 6 goals

1994: Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - 6 goals (both finished with one assist)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - 6 goals

1986: Gary Lineker (England) - 6 goals

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy) - 6 goals

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, schedule, standings and more.