Socceroos Depth Chart: Picking Australia's squad 36 days out from World Cup

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Of the 26 places up for grabs in the Socceroos squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, probably about 18 have been settled upon by Tony Popovic given the coach's remark on Monday that "maybe 70 to 80%" of the roster had been decided in his mind.

With some of his national team staff already on the ground in the United States putting eight fringe players through their paces, Popovic will fly out for the Florida city of Sarasota on Thursday to take charge of the Socceroos' training camp, which, in a narrative sense, signifies the turn into the home straight of this World Cup cycle.

Players will join him and his staff in Florida in a staggered fashion in the weeks ahead, with their exact arrival depending upon factors such as their conditioning, load management, and the conclusion of their domestic commitments -- clubs must have released players by May 25. For some, it will serve as an important opportunity to build fitness and conditioning before the tournament. For others, it will be about doing all they can to prove that physically, tactically, technically, and mentally, they're up to the challenge of being part of Popovic's squad.

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"Throughout the process, there'll be players obviously coming in at different times, and players that may be released at different times," Popovic said on Monday. "In the end, we need to arrive at 26 players that we believe can play in any situation at the World Cup, cover all the different possibilities, and get the right balance between the profiles of players.

"Someone playing well, it may not be enough for a player to get in due to what is ahead of him, or [ahead of someone] who has done it in the past with us, who has proven themselves in the big games. But we're also very open to looking at the players in the next few weeks that are still playing their football to check their form and see if injuries occur.

"We're trying to cover all the bases so that everyone is ready to go. Unfortunately, you can't please everyone with that, because only 26 can be picked. But I think we've shown throughout the whole journey that we've always given players an opportunity, whether they're experienced or whether they're young. Since June, we've debuted so many boys that really have a chance to go to a World Cup; that will continue for us up until the day we have to announce the squad."

Indeed, it's been evident throughout Popovic's coaching career -- not just his time with the Socceroos -- that there are certain players he trusts to do what is required of them, on and off the park, to succeed within his system. Earning this level of trust isn't easy, nor is re-gaining it if you do something to break it. However, if you're doing the right thing in Popovic's eyes, his loyalty to you is near-unwavering.

At the same time, however, he's also shown a willingness to expand his circle, with the likes of Paul Okon, Nestory Irankunda, and Mohamed Touré all establishing themselves in squads following qualification last year. And this mindset, it appears, is set to extend into Florida, with Popovic flagging that a few players who have yet to feature in his squads during his tenure may feature at the training camp.

"There are certain areas where we are a little bit light, and there'll be potentially some players coming in the next week that we want to see that we haven't had in camp before," said the coach. "I think that maybe we'll show everyone that we're not that set on the squad as you may think. And there'll be an opportunity for a few younger boys, potentially, to show what they can do in the next seven to 10 days."

So, with Socceroos camp -- the ultimate testing ground -- getting underway, and a group-stage clash with Türkiye just over a month away, ESPN has taken a look at how things might stand in each position heading into Sarasota.

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Goalkeeper

Starter: Mathew Ryan

Reserves: Paul Izzo, Patrick Beach

Pushing: Joe Gauci, Harrison Devenish-Meares

In the XI: With nearly 3,000 minutes logged in LaLiga this season, the most since he was playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, it should be safe to say Ryan will be starting at the World Cup, short of injury.

Rising: The best-performing goalkeeper in the A-League Men this season and a train-on player for the squad while they were in Sydney during the March window, Devenish-Meares has done everything he can to try to press a late case for a look-in at the squad.

Talking point: With Ryan and Izzo appearing to be locked into the first-choice and back-up roles, Beach and Gauci are the incumbents battling it out for the third spot, but is their battle possibly being gatecrashed by Devenish-Meares?

Left back

Starter: Jordy Bos

Reserves: Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles

Pushing: Craig Goodwin

In the XI: Bos' game-changing cameo off the bench against Curaçao reiterated just how damn talented he is. The 23-year-old shapes as one of the Socceroos' key players at the World Cup and, if he has the kind of tournament he's capable of, he could become the most expensive Australian player of all-time sooner rather than later.

Rising: After initially not being called into March's squad, Rowles jetted in for its second fixture following an injury to Fran Karačić and promptly started against Curaçao. Midseason with D.C. United, his ability to spot-start across the left side of the defence boosts his prospects.

Talking point: Bos is expected to see plenty of minutes at the World Cup, but how much of it will be at left back? With the veteran dependability of Behich in the squad, Popovic does have the luxury of potentially using the Feyenoord flyer in a more advanced role if he feels the need.

Center backs

Starters: Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, Harry Souttar

Reserves: Kye Rowles, Kai Trewin

Pushing: Hayden Matthews, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Miloš Degenek, Gianni Stensness

In the XI: It took all of two dominant games for Leicester City for Souttar to re-establish himself at the forefront of the Socceroos' defensive stocks, and, assuming he gets through Florida unscathed, he should be a nailed-on starter alongside Circati and Burgess.

Rising: Consistent injury problems have prevented Stensness from featuring in a Popovic-led Socceroos, but the 27-year-old has had a strong start to the Norwegian season, playing week-in and week-out for Viking FK and would merit a camp invite.

Talking point: Popovic is blessed with depth in the heart of his defence, giving him the luxury of selecting and choosing attributes and personalities that best fit his needs. This depth, however, also unfortunately means that some worthy options are guaranteed to have their hearts broken.

Right back

Starter: Jacob Italiano

Reserves: Daylight

Pushing: Sammy Silvera, Fran Karačić, Jason Geria, Ryan Strain, Nathaniel Atkinson, John Koutroumbis

Injured: Lewis Miller

In the XI: Recently on the scoresheet in a win over WSG Swarovski Tirol, Italiano shapes as the only natural right back one can say will be in the squad with any kind of certainty. The Grazer AK representative should start in North America.

Rising: Popovic gave a rather short answer dismissing Atkinson's vicinity to the squad ahead of the March window, but the Melbourne City fullback has been one of his side's standouts this season and would add a level of World Cup experience to the side.

Talking point: After being replaced by Rowles in March, Karačić has been forced to withdraw from three straight camps due to injury and has only just returned from a month-long absence. Whatever his chances, they'll likely be reliant on a forensic going-over by the Socceroos' medical staff in Florida.

Central midfielders

Starters: Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie

Reserves: Kai Trewin, Paul Okon, Ajdin Hrustić, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe

Pushing: Alex Robertson, Max Balard, Anthony Cáceres, Cammy Devlin, Max Burgess, Rhys Bozinovski, Dylan Scicluna

Injured: Aiden O'Neill, Patrick Yazbek

In the XI: Irvine was left out of the March window to help manage his loading in the build-up to the World Cup, but he's been captaining St. Pauli week-in and week-out during their quest for Bundesliga survival. His presence on the field, and his voice off it, will be incredibly important during the coming tournament.

Rising: Popovic's comments on getting a look at players who haven't previously been in his camps inevitably invite speculation. Could Burgess, fresh off his key role in helping the Newcastle Jets to a first A-League Men premiership, be a beneficiary? Or Scicluna, now that his change in eligibility to Australia has been processed?

Talking point: If he's fit, O'Neill is the most likely starter next to Irvine in the midfield. But, who is the next man up? Yazbek looks to have picked up an injury on Wednesday, too, perhaps pushing Okon, who has had a strong run home with Sydney, to the fore. Leckie has metamorphosed into a midfielder in the latter stages of his career and a combination with Irvine would bring a certain level of unflappability. Alternatively, Devlin is on the verge of being a key figure in breaking the Glasgow duopoly atop Scottish football, Robertson just won promotion, and although NAC Breda look doomed for the drop, Balard has 30 starts this year in the Eredivisie.

Wingers

Starters: Riley McGree, Nestory Irankunda

Reserves: Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustić, Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay

Pushing: Craig Goodwin, Garang Kuol, Marcus Younis, Awer Mabil, Clayton Taylor, Daniel Bennie

In the XI: It feels like injury is always hovering for the snakebit McGree, but he shapes as one of the Socceroos' key creative figures in North America, ensuring green-and-gold supporters will be on tenterhooks throughout Middlesborough's Championship playoff campaign. Irankunda, meanwhile, might be best served coming off the bench, but when you see his explosive, game-changing ability, it's easier to get greedy and put him in from the start.

Rising: Velupillay's confidence grew after his return to camp during the November window, and it will only be further boosted by his early arrival in Florida. Popovic did say on Monday that the winger's fitness wasn't at the level it needs to be for the World Cup, but, with a month to whip the Melbourne Victory flyer into shape, he'll likely see to that.

Talking point: Has Younis done enough in Popovic's eyes to earn an audition? What of Kuol, Taylor or Bennie, given they fit the "not previously in camp" mould? Does Goodwin need to put in a 90-minute, Leckie-esque performance for Adelaide United to get a chance? Did Mabil impress enough in the March window to earn a return?

Striker

Starter: Mohamed Touré

Reserves: Nestory Irankunda, Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay

Pushing: Nicholas D'Agostino, Deni Juric, Mitchell Duke, Ante Suto, Tete Yengi, Zac Sapsford, Lachlan Rose

Injured: Noah Botic, Kusini Yengi

In the XI: Brought in to replace USMNT striker Josh Sargent at the tip of the Canaries spear in January, Touré thrived under the tutelage of Philippe Clement -- whose approach bears some similarities to Popovic's -- and ended the Championship season with 12 goal involvements in 11 games. He's absolutely electric right now.

Rising: Arriving on loan at Machida Zelvia and promptly becoming a starter throughout their domestic campaign and run to the Asian Champions League Elite final, Tete Yengi was again on the scoresheet against Kashima Antlers during the week. If there's one bolt from the blue that has a chance of jagging a spot in the World Cup squad from almost nowhere, the 25-year-old is one of the best bets.

Talking point: Possessing a long history with Popovic, D'Agostino was shaping as a likely selection when he first landed back at Brisbane Roar on loan, only to suffer an injury that wiped out two months of football. One of the eight players already in Florida, can "Daggers" show he's conditioned enough to serve as the Socceroos' frontman if needed?