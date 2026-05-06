Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Atlético eye Atalanta star

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Manchester United and Atlético Madrid are in a race to land Atalanta defensive midfielder Éderson, while Chelsea are in talks over the signing of FC Cologne winger Said El Mala. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Atalanta defensive midfielder Éderson is considered one of the best in Europe. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

- Manchester United and Atlético Madrid are in a race to land Atalanta defensive midfielder Éderson, says Matteo Moretto. Éderson, 26, is ready to leave Italy and his club want a fee of around €50 million, but the Brazil international only has a year left on his contract. Meanwhile, A Bola claims that United want to bring in Lyon winger Afonso Moreira. The 21-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 with eight goals and 11 assists in 35 games and could be available for as little as €25 million.

- Chelsea are in talks over the signing of FC Cologne winger Said El Mala, says Bild's Christian Falk. El Mala, 19, has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances this season, and the Blues have joined Brighton in registering their interested in the Germany U21 international. Both clubs have been informed that an offer worth €50 million would be enough to secure a deal, but Cologne are prepared to offer him a new contract if the valuation isn't met.

- Real Madrid are interested in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Los Blancos have reportedly identified the 21-year-old as a dream signing, and he could be on their shortlist for the summer as they look to strengthen their squad following disappointing performances in LaLiga and the Champions League this season. Yildiz has previously been linked with Chelsea, but recently signed a four-year contract in February that secures his future with the Bianconeri until the summer of 2030.

- Paris Saint-Germain have made an inquiry to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, per TEAMtalk. Aware of growing interest in the 24-year-old, the Bundesliga club are reported to have informed PSG that they have no plans to let him leave, and are set to prepare a huge new contract to secure his long-term future at the Allianz Arena. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be keeping tabs on Olise's situation, while Liverpool have also recently been linked with interest in him as a potential future successor to Mohamed Salah.

- Barcelona have joined the race to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, according to Sky Sports. The 19-year-old, who was recently linked with Manchester City, is reported to have been tracked extensively by the Blaugrana this season, but the Cherries are expected to dismiss any interest. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk says that Paris Saint-Germain forward Gonçalo Ramos has also emerged as an option for Barca, with the 24-year-old seen as a potential alternative to Chelsea's João Pedro.

EXPERT TAKE

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OTHER RUMORS

- Santos winger Neymar, 34, could move to FC Cincinnati after the 2026 World Cup if he stays fit. (TalkSPORT)

- Chelsea are considering a move for former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez as they continue the search for their next head coach. (Independent)

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is keen to join Inter Miami to have the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi. (Sky Sports)

- Liverpool are interested in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. He is also linked with Tottenham Hotspur. (TalkSPORT)

- Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is on the radar of Internazonale as a potential back-up option for Hakan Calhanoglu. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, 29 is also reportedly on Inter's shortlist as they look for a long-term successor to current No. 1 Yann Sommer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Juventus are exploring a move for VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. (Tuttosport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are planning to hand defender Luka Vuskovic a new contract to ward off interest from other clubs. He is currently on loan at Hamburg. (Sun)

- Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade is set to push for an exit from the club this summer. (Football Insider)

- Southampton intend to sign Canada international striker Cyle Larin permanently from Real Mallorca if they secure promotion to the Premier League. (Sun)

- Atletico Madrid and Napoli are among several teams in Europe weighing up a move for Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul. (Footmercato)

- Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Everton are looking at Juventus defender Federico Gatti. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth have joined Internazionale in the race for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic. (Nicolo Schira)

- Multiple clubs in Europe are keeping tabs on West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville. (Telegraph)

- Everton and Nottingham Forest are among the Premier League teams interested in Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor. (Sun)