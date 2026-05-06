Man City win Women's Super League title after Arsenal draw at Brighton

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Man City have enjoyed an excellent WSL season, holding off the defending champions Chelsea to win the WSL title. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester City have won the Women's Super League title for only the second time in their history, thanks to Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fūka Tsunoda opened the scoring for Brighton, and while Frida Maanum got Arsenal shortly after the hour mark, it wasn't enough as the visitors knew they could not afford to drop any points.

Although Arsenal still have three games remaining, Man City sit 10 points clear at the top of the table -- meaning the title is mathematically confirmed.

It's an immediate success for City boss Andrée Jeglertz, who was appointed in July 2025.

More to follow...