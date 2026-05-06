Neymar apologies to Robinho Jr. after slap - 'It's part of the game'

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Neymar has addressed the controversy over his training ground spat with Santos teammate Robinho Junior, apologising for his actions.

The veteran forward scored in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo Recoleta and celebrated the goal by hugging Robinho Jr., who was on the bench.

"If they [Robinho Jr's entourage] want an apology to the press, here it is," Neymar told reporters after Tuesday's game.

"I'd already apologised to him [Robinho Jr.] and his family. I did overreact, yes, in the way I reacted; it could have been different, but I ended up losing my head.

"Everyone makes mistakes; it was my mistake, his mistake, I made a slightly bigger mistake. We got together again on Monday, I apologised in front of the whole group, I spoke to everyone, he apologised too, we thought it was sorted."

Neymar scored in Santos' 1-1 draw against Deportivo Recoleta. Getty

Santos opened an investigation after Robinho Jr. reported Neymar for physically assaulting him during Sunday's training session after the teenager had dribbled past the veteran.

Robinho Jr., the son of former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho, said on Tuesday he reported the incident to Santos in a "moment of intense anger" while he was with his agents.

He reportedly accused Neymar of having "hurled offensive insults," tripped him over and delivered "a violent slap to the face."

"That's what happened [a slap in the face]," Robinho Jr. said.

"He realised straight away that he'd gone too far, apologised to me several times, and I've already said that I accept his apology."

Robinho Jr., 18, denied reports that he took that stance due to his desire to leave Santos.

"It was a situation that upset me because he [Neymar], has been my idol since I was a child," Robinho Jr. said.

"People around us say a lot of things that aren't true, and it's sad to see it blow up to this level. But I'm fine, I like him a lot, we've already talked and it's all sorted.

"My life is at Santos; that's why I renewed my contract. I'm desperate to do my bit for this club; I believe I've shown very little of what Robinho Jr. is capable of, both on and off the pitch."

Neymar believes it was all blown out of proportion because of who he is.

"Obviously," he said. "Especially here in Brazil, where my name is mentioned every day.

"Anyone who plays football knows this happens -- fights, fistfights, slaps, you name it. That's football, it's part of the game. Sometimes people try to get involved, they end up interpreting these things in a very different way from how they really are... it ends up getting blown out of proportion in a very bad way."

- Santos open probe of alleged assault by Neymar on Robinho Jr.

- Robinho Jr. demands public apology from Neymar over alleged assault - sources

- Casemiro: 'Neymar doesn't have to prove anything to anyone'

Santos coach Cuca regrets what happened between the players because of the negative distraction it has brought to the club.

"It wasn't right and, although it can happen, it could have been avoided," Cuca said on Tuesday.

"We can't treat it as something normal in football, because it isn't. Who's in the right? No one. Everyone loses out in a situation like this.

"The biggest loser is Santos, whose name is being dragged through the mud. The fans want to see the team win, play well, score goals and not have to follow bad news."

Santos are without a win in seven games across all competitions.