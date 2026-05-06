Ian Wright hits back at 'celebration police' after reaction to Arsenal reaching Champions League final

Check out how Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori reacted to Arsenal reaching their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years. (1:20)

Ødegaard and Calafiori react to Arsenal reaching their first UCL final in 20 years (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Ian Wright has told Arsenal fans to enjoy reaching the Champions League final and urged them to ignore the "celebration police," not long after Wayne Rooney said the Gunners' celebrations were a "little bit too much."

In a video posted on X, former Arsenal forward Wright said: "Arsenal fans, let me tell you something -- enjoy this. The celebration police will be out in force, do not get knicked! Enjoy yourselves, football is about moments and this is a big moment.

"Enjoy it and let's hope that in the final and after the final we have another massive moment. It's a great day, it's a great day!"

Ian Wright urged Arsenal fans to enjoy the moment, as they reached the Champions League final, while Wayne Rooney said the celebrations were 'a bit too much. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images) (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Rooney has been criticised for "policing" Arsenal's celebrations after the final whistle, as they reached their first Champions League final in 20 years thanks to Bukayo Saka's goal in the first half.

In post-match comments on Amazon Prime Sport, Rooney said: "They deserve to be in this position, but they haven't won it yet. I think the celebrations are a little bit too much. Celebrate when you win."

Former England striker Rooney won the Champions League with Manchester United in the 2007-08 season.

- Arsenal set sights on Champions League glory with win over Atlético

- Arsenal's Declan Rice: 'Knew we were going to win' after Saka opener in Champions League semifinal

The Gunners await the winners of the second leg of the semifinal between Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain, which takes place tonight and is firmly in the balance as PSG head to Munich with a slender advantage following their breathtaking 5-4 win in Paris last week.

The final will take place on May 30 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest.