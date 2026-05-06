Wesley Sneijder on Arsenal-Atlético Madrid: UEFA should have stopped it

Check out how Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori reacted to Arsenal reaching their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years. (1:20)

Ødegaard and Calafiori react to Arsenal reaching their first UCL final in 20 years (1:20)

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Wesley Sneijder has joked that Arsenal's Champions League semifinal second leg against Atlético Madrid should have been cancelled, and that the final should instead be between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal and Atlético are both famed for their defensive rigidity and played out a tense, but goal-shy two legs -- with Mikel Arteta's side winning 2-1 on aggregate to advance to the final.

Both goals in the first leg were penalties, while Bukayo Saka scored the winner at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday with a tap-in on the stroke of halftime.

Arsenal will play the winner of Bayern and PSG's second leg on Wednesday in Budapest later this month.

"I said after 35 minutes, UEFA must intervene," former Real Madrid midfielder Sneijder said on ZiggoSport.

Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 in a tense Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"They need to call London: both teams off the pitch, and tomorrow the final will be played between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

"I knew this would happen, Atlético dropped back and gave away possession, and Arsenal had a lot of control over the ball."

Sneijder was particularly unimpressed by Arsenal's individual quality, and quipped that Arteta "deserves a statue" for his work with his squad.

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"I can't say it enough times: for me he deserves a statue already," Sneijder added. "It's so impressive to reach the final with this team, leaving all world class teams behind you. I think that's very impressive."

Bayern are 5-4 down on aggregate after a pulsating first leg against PSG, but host the French side on Wednesday.