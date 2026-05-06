Real Madrid's Álvaro Carreras reveals dressing room row has been 'resolved'

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Real Madrid defender Álvaro Carreras has said a dressing room row with an unnamed teammate has been resolved but denies he was dropped by coach Álvaro Arbeloa for his attitude.

Multiple sources told ESPN last week that Carreras, who joined Madrid from Benfica in a €50 million ($59m) deal last summer, had been involved in a training ground confrontation with fellow defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Left-back Carreras has been an unused substitute in Madrid's last two LaLiga games against Real Betis and Espanyol, with Ferland Mendy preferred in the position, and Fran García called upon when Mendy went off injured on Sunday at the RCDE Stadium.

Álvaro Carreras has hit back at reports that his attitude has seen him dropped by coach Álvaro Arbeloa. Getty

Reports in the Spanish media have suggested that Arbeloa had been unhappy with Carreras' attitude, resulting in his omission from the side, having been first choice earlier in the campaign.

"In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have been made about me which do not reflect reality," Carreras said on an Instagram story on Tuesday.

"My commitment to this club and the coaches I've had has been complete since day one, and it will continue to be. Since I came back [to Real Madrid] I've always worked with maximum professionalism respect and dedication. I fought hard to fulfil my dream of returning home.

"Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an isolated, unimportant issue, which has since been resolved. My relationship with the whole team is very good."

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Madrid have had a difficult season, with coach Xabi Alonso fired in January and replaced by Arbeloa, and the team set to end their second consecutive campaign without a major trophy.

Sources have told ESPN that the mood within the squad has been tense given those struggles, with Arbeloa clashing with a number of players.

Madrid visit Barcelona on Sunday needing to win to avoid handing the LaLiga title to their Clásico rivals.