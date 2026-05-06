Declan Rice on facing struggling former club West Ham: 'It's not nice but I've got a job to do'

Jurgen Klinsmann says Arsenal's momentum from reaching the Champions League final will carry them through to the Premier League title. (0:54)

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Declan Rice has said that "without West Ham, there's no me" but insisted that he "has a job to do" when Arsenal face his struggling former club on May 10, as the Gunners seek a first Premier League title in 22 years.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Sport after Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final, Rice was asked about how he feels ahead of the clash with the Hammers -- who are currently occupying the final relegation spot in 18th.

"It's a club that gave me everything. Without West Ham, there's no me and I honestly believe that. They gave me a chance when Chelsea didn't and a lot of people there really did push me on," Rice said.

Declan Rice spent eight years at West Ham and credits the club with supporting his development as a player. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"[David] Moyes, Slaven Bilić, [Manuel] Pellegrini made me captain. Loads of good things about that club. It's not nice to see they position they're in," he continued. "But it's football and I have a job to do on Sunday.

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"We're trying to win a Premier League title and it's the business end of the season, so we want to win every game and I'm sure they want to win every game too. So, yeah, may the best team win."

Arsenal are sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League table but Manchester City have a game in hand. City take on Brentford on May 9 before Arsenal travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.