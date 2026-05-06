Real Madrid seal Andreia Jacinto and Elisa Senss signings as potential Caroline Weir replacements -- sources

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Real Madrid seal signings of Eintracht Frankfurt's Elisa Senss (left) and Real Sociedad's Andreia Jacinto (right) . Getty

Real Madrid have sealed the signings of midfielders Elisa Senss and Andreia Jacinto as the club looks to boost the squad ahead of next season, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Madrid are looking to rebuild after a campaign in which they reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the second year in a row, and are on course to finish second in Liga F.

The team's midfield will need to be strengthened to compensate for the expected departures of playmaker Caroline Weir -- who is Madrid's all-time leading scorer -- and Teresa Abelleira.

A source told ESPN that Portugal international Jacinto was at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground on Tuesday to finalize her move, but that the transfer is agreed, pending official confirmation.

Jacinto, 23, has excelled for Real Sociedad -- currently third in the table -- in Liga F this season.

Madrid see Jacinto as a replacement for Abelleira, sources said, who plans to leave the club as a free agent when her contract expires on June 30.

In addition to Jacinto, Madrid have also finalized the arrival of Senss, a 28-year-old midfielder from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Senss has impressed in Germany this season and is viewed as offering a well-rounded profile in midfield. Her arrival is linked to the departure of Weir.

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Madrid are preparing for a summer with plenty of changes, with the departures of Misa Rodríguez, Naomi Feller, Rocío Gálvez, and Antonia Silva also expected.

ESPN has reported that Madrid remain in talks with Chelsea for Mayra Ramírez and Niamh Charles as additional recruits.

Aiara Agirrezabala, another player on Madrid's radar, has expressed a desire to remain at Real Sociedad for another year.