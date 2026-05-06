Sapsford eyes Socceroos call-up after breakout season in Scotland

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Dundee United forward Zac Sapsford has told ESPN he believes he could be close to breaking into Australia's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a standout debut season in the Scottish Premiership, but says he is yet to hear directly from coach Tony Popovic.

Since joining Dundee United from the Western Sydney Wanderers, the hardworking attacker has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as a regular starter.

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"Considering I've been in a few extended [Socceroos] squads, I think that must mean I'm quite close," Sapsford told ESPN.

"What I need to do is score as many goals as I can and play the best football I can for my club, because that's what gets you selected for national team football.

"If I can do that, then I'm giving myself the best chance possible."

Despite his form, the 23-year-old said he is yet to hear directly from Popovic.

"Not personally, no. But I know they're monitoring me -- they monitor all players around Europe and Australia," he said.

The Sydney-born forward admitted it had been difficult watching other attackers continue to earn selection ahead of him but said handling disappointment was part of professional football.

"It's not always the best feeling," Sapsford said. "It's something you've got to deal with as a player. You're not always going to get picked."

A Socceroos call-up would cap a meteoric rise for Sapsford, who just two seasons ago was made to bide his time in the National Premier Leagues while contracted to the Wanderers.

He finally earned regular game time in the A-League Men in 2024-25, when he clocked nine goals and four assists in 26 games before taking his game to another level in Scotland.

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"Considering it's my first season in Europe, I'd say I've had a good season," Sapsford said. "If someone said before the season that this was the year I was going to have, I would have taken it."

Sapsford has thrived in high-pressure moments this season, scoring home and away against Rangers, netting a stunning late winner against Celtic, and contributing two goals and two assists in UEFA Conference League qualifying.

"I'd probably say I react well to big crowds and big atmospheres -- I think it just gets me up for the game more," he said. "When there's a lot on the line and a big crowd, it brings something out of me that wants to perform. I just love the big games."

While Sapsford has played across the front line throughout his career, he believes striker is his strongest position and that his all-round game could bring something different to the Socceroos.

"I can drop in and link play. I can go in behind and cause problems for center backs," he said. "And I like to think I score goals in and around the box. All those kinds of things I can add to a team."

With three regular season games remaining, Sapsford now has one final opportunity to force his way into Popovic's thinking before the World Cup.