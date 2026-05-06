FA unhappy with call to scrap Fed Square World Cup screenings

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Football Australia has called upon the Melbourne Arts Precinct to rescind its decision to prevent screening of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Federation Square.

Since ‌the 2006 World Cup in Germany, hundreds of thousands of ‌fans have gathered in Melbourne's city centre to cheer on Australia at the global soccer showpiece.

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But that won't be happening this year with the arts body deciding to end the tradition after some fans were injured by flares and projectiles during celebrations following Australia's progression to the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"After careful ​consideration, we've made the decision not to show the World Cup on Fed Square's Big Screen this year," MAP Director and CEO Katrina Sedgwick said in a statement on Wednesday.

Red smoke flares seen in the crowd as Matildas fans watch the game at Federation Square by Michael Currie/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"This is due to the behaviour of a small number of people at previous screenings which was simply unacceptable and damaging to Fed Square."

Football Australia asked the Victorian Government and the Melbourne Arts Precinct to overturn the decision.

"The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and unites Australia's multicultural communities, while reinforcing our national identity," said FA chief Martin Kugeler.

"Live sites create iconic moments for Australian sports fans. They bring all Australians together to celebrate and cheer our national teams competing on the biggest stage.

"Melbourne is one of Australia's sporting and multicultural capitals, and this decision goes against this tradition.

"Federation Square has created some of the most memorable moments in Australian sporting history, dating back to the Socceroos' historic 2006 FIFA World Cup matches and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"This decision is disappointing and we are asking our fans to join us in calling on the Melbourne Arts Precinct and the Victorian Government to correct their decision."

The Socceroos will be making their seventh appearance at the men's World Cup finals and have drawn Turkey, the United States and Paraguay in the group stage of the tournament to be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US from June ​11 to July 19.