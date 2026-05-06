FC Porto sign Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal on permanent deal

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FC Porto have exercised their option to sign defender Jakub Kiwior on a permanent transfer from Arsenal.

The Poland international joined the Portuguese giants last summer on an initial long-loan, with a purchase option -- €17 million ($20m) fixed fee plus €5m ($5.9m) in add-ons -- included in the deal.

"FC Porto has exercised the purchase option provided for in the loan agreement entered into with Arsenal FC and will now hold, on a permanent basis, the registration rights and 100% of the economic rights to Jakub Kiwior," a club statement said on Wednesday.

Jakub Kiwior just won Liga Portugal with Porto, in which they managed to pip Jose Mourinho's unbeaten Benfica to the title. Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

"FC Porto have signed the Polish international defender to a contract running until June 2030, with a release clause set at €70 million ($82.5m.) Arsenal FC will retain a fixed sum of €2 million ($2.4m) in the event of a potential future transfer."

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Italian side Spezia in January 2023 for £17.3m ($23.6m.) He made 68 appearances in total for the Gunners.

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The 26-year-old centre-back has made 25 league appearances to help Porto be crowned Portuguese champions with two games to spare.