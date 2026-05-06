Barcelona must sell key contracts for new signings - sources

Luis Garcia and Craig Burley preview the upcoming El Clásico with Barcelona on the brink of winning another LaLiga title. (2:23)

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Barcelona must raise money through the departure of important players such as Ferran Torres, Jules Koundé or even Raphinha to be able to re-invest in the new signings coach Hansi Flick has requested this summer, various sources have told ESPN.

Barça are on track to win back-to-back LaLiga titles under Flick if they avoid defeat against Real Madrid this weekend, but the club are aware they need to freshen up the squad as they target a first Champions League trophy since 2015.

As previously revealed by ESPN, Barça are eyeing a striker and a centre-back this summer, but are also in the market for another winger and potentially even another forward if both Robert Lewandowski and Torres leave.

One source told ESPN that the club hope to raise around €100 million ($118m) through player exits to be able to bring in the players they want, which potentially means letting some key members of the squad move on.

Marc Casadó and Ansu Fati, currently on loan at AS Monaco, are both expected to depart, but Barça will have to make difficult decisions on the contracts of other players to raise the money needed to invest elsewhere.

Torres and Koundé are among the contracts for which Barcelona will listen to offers, sources said.

Despite scoring 20 goals this season, ESPN revealed in March that Barça are open to letting Torres leave, not least because his contract expires next summer, when he could walk away for free if he does not sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, sources say the club will entertain proposals for Koundé due to his inconsistent form and the fact he maintains interest from several Premier League teams.

Raphinha's case is more complex. The Brazilian is one of the stars of the team and Flick is a huge fan.

However, he turns 30 in December and in the past, as the player himself has admitted, there have been huge offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona will listen to offers for the contract of Ferran Torres, sources say. Getty

Letting the former Leeds United forward leave is not part of Barça's initial planning for the summer, but sources refuse to rule out an exit if major money is offered and he is receptive to leaving if it helps rebuild the squad in the short-to-medium-term.

As previously revealed by ESPN, Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni are among Barça's top targets this summer.

However, with the financial situation still uncertain, the Catalan side are also weighing up other possible options, including Chelsea's Brazilian attacker João Pedro.