Chester appoint head coach Phil Parkinson - not the Wrexham one

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Chester have confirmed the appointment of their new head coach Phil Parkinson -- and no, they haven't nabbed their cross-border rival's Wrexham boss!

Parkinson previously managed Altrincham in a nine-year spell, before standing in as interim manager of Fleetwood Town under-21s.

The 45-year-old joins Chester on a two-year deal after the club finished seventh in the National League North.

Chester supporters will be hoping that appointing the Wrexham boss' namesake can bring similar good fortune, as the side target a long-awaited promotion next season.

So, to answer your burning question -- have the two Phil Parkinsons ever met?

Yes! The two coaches have faced each other five times previously, during Wrexham's non-league days.

The Welsh club's Parkinson was victorious in all but one clash, when Altrincham triumphed in a penalty shootout in the FA Cup fourth round in 2023.

It's highly unlikely that we will see a cross-border derby anytime soon, but how often does your rival appoint a coach with the same name as your own?

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Chester's Chair Nick Phillipson told the club website that Parkinson was the "preferred choice from the start."

"He brings a wealth of experience from his time resurrecting and consolidating Altrincham back into the National League," Phillipson said.

"The Board are confident that Phil will be able to bring us the success we all want: promotion back to the National League."