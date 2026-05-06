Gerard Piqué handed two-month ban for referee altercation

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Andorra owner Gerard Piqué has been hit with a six-game suspension and banned from official football activity in Spain for two months for "minor violent behaviour" towards match officials during his side's 1-0 loss to Albacete last weekend.

Referee Alonso de Ena Wolf detailed in his match report how Piqué, as well as fellow Andorra executives Ferran Vilaseca and Jaume Nogués, insulted both him and his team during half time and once again after the match.

For his part in the incident, sporting director Nogués has received a six-game suspension and a two-month ban, while president Vilaseca has been handed a four-month ban.

The bans restrict the trio from taking part in official activity under the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), meaning they will be unable to carry out their formal roles in Spanish football during the sanction period.

Gerard Piqué receives six-game suspension and two month ban from official football activity in Spain. Getty

Andorra, meanwhile, have been fined €1500 ($1763) and ordered to close the presidential box and VIP areas for their next two home matches.

Piqué told the match officials they should "leave the stadium with an escort so they don't get attacked" after Jonathan Gomez's 86th-minute winner earned three points for Albacete in the Spanish second division fixture.

The former Barcelona defender also told Ena Wolf and his officials that "in another country you would get beaten up, but we're civilised here in Andorra."

Nogués, meanwhile, allegedly said "I hope you have an accident," while Vilaseca is accused of trying to assault the match delegate, who travelled with the refereeing team.

It's the second time in just over a month that Piqué has clashed with match officials.

He lamented a "historic robbery" during a 3-3 draw with Malaga in April and had to be separated from members of the visiting team's staff.

Defeat to Albacete ended Andorra's four-game winning run and all but ensured they will not make the promotion playoffs this season for a spot in LaLiga.

With four games to play, they are eight points off the top six.

Piqué took over Andorra in 2018 when they were in the fifth tier and he was still playing for Barça -- he eventually retired from football in 2022.

By the start of the 2022-23 season, he had steered Andorra into the second division. They were relegated back to the third division in 2023-24, but returned straight away, leaving them just one promotion away from Spain's top flight.