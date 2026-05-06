Emery: Not a failure if Aston Villa don't win Europa League

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery encouraged his players to "enjoy competing" on home turf ahead of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. (1:15)

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Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says it will not be a failure if his side do not win the Europa League.

Villa were pre-season favourites to win the competition, with Emery chasing a fifth title, but they are up against it in their all-English semifinal against Nottingham Forest, trailing 1-0 from last week's first leg.

With a summer of change on the cards at Villa Park, there is a perception that this is the end of the cycle for a Villa side that reached a Europa Conference League semifinal and Champions League quarterfinal under Emery.

The Spaniard, whose side have lost their last three games, says there is more for his squad to give and denies Thursday's clash with Forest will define the season.

Unai Emery has said that Aston Villa's season does not depend on whether or not they win the Europa League. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

"We are usually getting higher level with the club, with the players. We are improving -- myself as well," he told a news conference.

"We will have after tomorrow our way to set more challenges for the present or future. I don't think tomorrow is the last opportunity for us or for anyone.

"The players of course they are enjoying the process we are doing. They are aware about the difficulties of football, but how the greatest moment we are having here in Aston Villa the last three years and we can smile and be proud of everything.

"But of course we are still so, so demanding, so, so consistent with everything we are doing. It's not going to break anything in our thinking, our process, how things are improving.

"To achieve the semifinal is a huge achievement. Winning a trophy is very difficult. Very, very, very difficult. It's not a defeat if we are not achieving a trophy.

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"The only way forwards is to keep going, improving, having opportunities in the present and the future. We have now the opportunity but only one team wins.

"When I spoke before the first leg, we had 25 % of the possibility to win a trophy. Now it's maybe less because we started losing.

"We have 50 % or maybe less to play the final. This is football and you must respect every competition and in Europe you must respect each team."

Forest, who are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, travel down the M42 with a 1-0 advantage following Chris Wood's penalty at the City Ground last week.

Emery makes Vitor Pereira's side favourites.

"Tomorrow, this match is special. It's different," he said. "We are playing in Villa Park. They have the advantage. For this reason for me they are the favourites.

"We have a huge opportunity to enjoy momentum, to enjoy competing."

Unai Emery's side were booed off at Villa Park after a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday evening. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Villa were booed off during Sunday's abject home defeat to Tottenham, where Emery made seven changes in preparation for Thursday.

John McGinn missed the Spurs game with a knock, but he will be available.

"He trained normally and if nothing changes he'll be available," Emery added.

Amadou Onana is struggling with the injury he sustained in last week's first leg and Ross Barkley and Alysson are ineligible.