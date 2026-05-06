Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE: Latest updates as teams battle to face Arsenal in Champions League final

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Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final and you can follow it live on ESPN.

If the first leg was anything to go by then we are in for a real treat, with the match finishing 5-4 in favour of the reigning champions in Paris.

The first leg saw more goals then any previous semifinal game in competition history and, with both teams committed to attacking, we can expect more of the same tonight.

Follow it all live below.

The first leg was a clash between two of the best attacking teams in Europe and they lived up to the billing.

Harry Kane scored a penalty after 17 minutes, which fired the game into life, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored seven minutes later.

João Neves then gave the Parisians the lead with a header from a corner, before Michael Olise equalised after 41 minutes with a shot that hit 57 miles per hour to beat Matvey Safonov.

And yet we were still not done before the break, as Ousmane Dembélé tucked away a penalty five minutes into stoppage time to put PSG 3-2 up at half-time.

Then, in a two-minute period, Kvaratskhelia and Dembele put PSG into a commanding 5-2 lead and the tie looked to be getting away from Vincent Kompany's men.

That was for a mere seven minutes, as Dayot Upamecano scored his own header from a corner, before Luis Díaz put Bayern only a goal behind after 68 minutes.

Somehow we were not treated to a 10th goal on the night from there but it is easy to see why many feel the winners of the competition will come from this clash.

The winners will of course face Arsenal in Budapest at the end of May after Mikel Arteta's men saw off Atlético Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.