Amad: Every Man United player happy with Michael Carrick

Casemiro says interim boss Michael Carrick "has everything" to be a great manager for Manchester United. (0:59)

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Amad Diallo has said everyone in the Manchester United dressing room would be happy to see Michael Carrick stay on as head coach next season.

The 44-year-old was parachuted in until the end of the campaign following Ruben Amorim's January exit and has impressively steered the club to Champions League qualification with three games to spare.

Kobbie Mainoo has been among those to flourish under Carrick, who the rejuvenated star claimed players "want to die for" following United's 3-2 victory against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Matheus Cunha and departing Casemiro have backed him for the job since then along with Amad, who led the calls for him to stay when when saying he was the "right man" a month ago.

Amad Diallo has said members of the United dressing room will be happy if Michael Carrick is their manager next season. Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"Honestly, it's not the player who decides who is going to stay here next season, but what I can say [is] everyone is happy to have him as manager," the United winger told Sky Sports. "Everyone is with him.

"He's that manager who has a good relationship with every player, so we are really happy to have him as manager and, yeah, we will be happy if we have him next season as manager."

Amad is enjoying life under Carrick, who praised the wide man for his diligence and overall impact despite failing to score or provide an assist since his appointment.

Such backing is appreciated by the Ivory Coast international, who said: "even when you are in tough moments, he's there to talk to you, he's there to help you."

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"I think the biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful," Amad added. "Like in the dressing room, we are really together.

"Every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn't care if you do a mistake, you go again, so we go forward, we want to win as a team.

"That's something that changed the team, and I think it's also because of Michael Carrick and his staff -- don't forget also Trav [coach Travis Binnion] and the other staff.

"They are really important for the team, and they bring that kind of energy to the team, and that is very important."