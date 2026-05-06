FIFA's Infantino: World Cup tickets priced at U.S. market rate

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has again defended high ticket prices for this summer's World Cup and brushed off seats for the final being resold at a cost of more than $2 million.

During an appearance at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Infantino addressed the criticism directed at world soccer's governing body over the prices set for the tournament and the adoption of dynamic pricing.

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FIFA has been accused by fans of a "monumental betrayal" on ticket costs, but Infantino has previously stressed that the revenue from the flagship tournament supports the development of soccer globally.

Fans have been further angered by the addition of more expensive categories as the tournament approaches. Many of the tickets still on general sale are for the more expensive categories.

"We have to look at the market," Infantino said. "We are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world, so we have to apply market rates.

"In the U.S., it is permitted to resell tickets as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price. And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Tickets are available via resale platforms including FIFA's own marketplace, and last month four seats for the World Cup final were listed at just under $2.3 million each.

FIFA does not control the asking prices on its resale platform but does take a 15% purchase fee from the buyer of each ticket and a 15% resale fee from the seller.

"If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2 million, number one it doesn't mean that the tickets cost $2 million and number two it doesn't mean that somebody will buy these tickets," Infantino said.,

"And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience."

Tickets for most of the FIFA World Cup group games remain on general sale, ranging from $380 to $4,105, with just over a month to go until the tournament kicks off on June 11.

Tickets are still available on FIFA's official website through its "last-minute sales" section after batches had been released through various phases since September.

"We have 25% of the group-stage tickets which can be bought for less than $300," Infantino said. "You cannot go to watch in the U.S. a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300. And this is the World Cup.

While ticket prices for Super Bowls and College Football National Championship games can rival what is being charged for some World Cup matches, tickets for college and professional sporting events in the U.S., including the ongoing NBA playoffs, are regularly available for less than $300.

PA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.