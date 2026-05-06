Harry Kane equals Cristiano Ronaldo mark, misses Champions League golden boot

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Harry Kane missed out on the opportunity to top the Champions League's goalscoring charts for the second time after his late effort was not enough to send Bayern Munich through to the final.

The German champions drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz in the second leg of an enthralling semifinal tie -- which the current holders won 6-5 on aggregate.

Kane found the back of the net in stoppage time as Bayern looked to find two late goals, which would have sent the tie to extra time.

It was his 14th in the competition so far, bringing him one shy of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé.

Harry Kane will fall short of Kylian Mbappé's 15 goals in the Champions League after their aggregate defeat in the semifinals to PSG. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

With Bayern's tournament over, it means the 32-year-old will fall just short of the Frenchman this term.

The pair finished level in 2023/24, when they each scored eight in the competition.

However, Kane joined a very elite club with his strike -- as he netted in his sixth consecutive Champions League knockout stage appearance.

He had opened the scoring for Bayern in the first leg from the penalty spot at the Parc des Princes last week, complementing goals in both legs of their quarterfinal triumph over Real Madrid, the second leg of their round-of-16 tie vs. Atalanta, and the second leg of their aggregate quarterfinal defeat to Inter Milan in April 2025.

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Only Cristiano Ronaldo had achieved the feat in the competition prior, when he did so between April 2012 and April 2013.

It has still been a fruitful season for the Englishman at club level, who scored his 55th goal in all competitions on Wednesday, equalling a record set by former Bayern man Robert Lewandowski in the 2019-20 campaign.

Kane's 33 goals this Bundesliga term has him 15 clear of his next competition, with two matchdays remaining in the German top flight.